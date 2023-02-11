Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $150.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

