Invitoken Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64,569.96 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Invitoken has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00007911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $64,569.96 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00432118 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,226.90 or 0.28624266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

