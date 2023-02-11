Invitoken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.51 Billion (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Invitoken has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $62,984.88 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invitoken token can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00007874 BTC on major exchanges.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

