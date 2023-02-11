Invitoken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.51 Billion (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $63,289.28 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00007938 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

