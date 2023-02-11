InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

