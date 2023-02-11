IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $646.08 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015694 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

