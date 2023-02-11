IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Up 86.6% in January

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSML traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. 4,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

