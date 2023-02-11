IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.26-$10.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.15 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.26-10.56 EPS.

Shares of IQV traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.84. 2,008,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,947. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

