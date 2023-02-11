iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.82.
iRhythm Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ IRTC opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
