iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.82.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

