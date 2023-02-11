IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.