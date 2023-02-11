IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.