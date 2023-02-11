iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2,235.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,125 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $111.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

