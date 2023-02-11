iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Position Trimmed by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

XT stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.