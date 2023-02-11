iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

COMT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. 253,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,077. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $8.398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -405.31%.

