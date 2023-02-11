iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 1,962.6% in January

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a growth of 1,962.6% from the January 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

