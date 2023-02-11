iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,039,000 after buying an additional 99,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.