iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $77.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

