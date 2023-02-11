iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lifted by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $77.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

