iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after acquiring an additional 618,858 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,815.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 165,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after acquiring an additional 129,437 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,793,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,488,000 after acquiring an additional 74,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,716,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $183.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.