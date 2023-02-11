Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITCB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.22. 4,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.95.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

