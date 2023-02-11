Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of JAGX opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 823.56% and a negative net margin of 502.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -48.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
