Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of JAGX opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 823.56% and a negative net margin of 502.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -48.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

