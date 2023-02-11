James Hardie Industries (JHX) to Release Earnings on Monday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th.

JHX opened at $22.34 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

JHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

