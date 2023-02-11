James Hardie Industries (JHX) to Release Earnings on Monday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th.
James Hardie Industries Trading Down 1.2 %
JHX opened at $22.34 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on James Hardie Industries (JHX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.