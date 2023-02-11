James Loerop Sells 4,267 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,993.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 349.26%. The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

