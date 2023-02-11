Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. 1,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Japan Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Japan Post Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

