JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the January 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $22.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on JCDXF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.01) to €15.10 ($16.24) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on JCDecaux to €21.00 ($22.58) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.28.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

