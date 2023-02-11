Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after buying an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

