JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $340.00 million-$344.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.41 million. JFrog also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.18 to $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. 1,618,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.47. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 3,198 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $71,443.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 471,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,604.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 300,196 shares of company stock worth $6,945,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in JFrog by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

