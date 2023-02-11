JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

