Joystick (JOY) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $19.36 million and $47,443.19 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09103639 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $55,246.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

