JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Price Target to €17.50

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of ARZGF stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

