JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €265.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Rheinmetall stock opened at €231.70 ($249.14) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €207.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €180.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion and a PE ratio of 25.63. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €77.90 ($83.76) and a twelve month high of €227.90 ($245.05).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.