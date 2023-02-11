JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $18.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshworks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $93,368.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,606.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $93,368.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,606.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and have sold 77,357 shares valued at $1,145,583. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 64.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Freshworks by 1,713.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 50.6% during the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Freshworks by 144.0% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

