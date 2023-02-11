JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $84.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $86.00.

SJW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SJW Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut SJW Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.40.

SJW Group stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In other news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SJW Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SJW Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SJW Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

