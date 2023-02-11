JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after buying an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,182,000 after buying an additional 2,227,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $158.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $413.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.