JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $61.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Ball Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. Ball has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

