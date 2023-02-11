Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,512,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,013,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cormark dropped their price target on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.45 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

