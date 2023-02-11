Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 54,159 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 695.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,159 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.54.

Shares of HD opened at $316.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.43 and a 200-day moving average of $305.49. The company has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $357.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

