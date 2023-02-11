Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 185,330 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

