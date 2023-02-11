Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

TSCO opened at $233.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.98. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.90%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,859. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.