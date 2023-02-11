Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,636 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after purchasing an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,937 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $16,219,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

NYSE:WWE opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

