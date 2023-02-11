Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,188 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 231,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after buying an additional 106,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

