Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $19.58 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,168 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.46% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $19,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $166.35 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

