Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 40,943 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXP opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average of $152.82.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.