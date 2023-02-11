Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Chemed worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $499.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $505.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.19. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $528.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

