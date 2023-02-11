Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 179,067 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179,067 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.