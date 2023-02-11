Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 791,679 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 791,679 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

