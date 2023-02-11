Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,278 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

