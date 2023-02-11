Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,778 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of TriNet Group worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,327. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

