Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 155,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 215,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JUSHF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Jushi in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Jushi from $2.25 to $2.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

