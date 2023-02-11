K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$11.15

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.15 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KNT has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$594,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,590.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

