Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KSI stock remained flat at $10.11 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1,029.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

